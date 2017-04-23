NEWS: Ervin’s song for S.C.: “We got the pothole blues”

Former gubernatorial candidate pens song to highlight failed leadership

Staff reports | Former 2014 S.C. gubernatorial candidate Tom Ervin of Greenville has gotten so frustrated by the continued “lack of vision and failed leadership “ by state senators and Gov. Henry McMaster in funding the billions of dollars of much-needed road and bridge repairs that he wrote “Pothole Blues” and got it recorded.

“We should demand that our state politicians ‘fix the damn roads’ and stop kicking the can down the pothole filled road,” Ervin told Statehouse Report.

Click to listen:

An excerpt from the song’s lyrics:

Our asphalt is torn

Where potholes adorn

Big 18 wheelers keep on rumblin’ on.

Got so much to lose, you can’t refuse,

We got the pothole blues We got the pothole blues.

We got no sand in our shoes.

Governor, please give us a fix.

Please do it quick.

We got the pothole blues.

Ervin urges voters to contact their legislators. On the YouTube page for the song, Ervin wrote:

“The legislative process is being slowed by partisan attacks, grandstanding and an insistence on backroom deals. It’s a legislative traffic jam and it has to end. Now.

“Will 2017 be another year of failed leadership?

“The cost of failure is real! According to the recently released TRIP report, crumbling roads are costing drivers about $3 billion annually due to extra operation costs, lost time, and wasted fuel from traffic congestion and crashes.

“Every day that goes by that our elected officials are not taking action, it is costing you money and putting lives at risk.

“Find and contact your South Carolina state senator at: http://www.scstatehouse.gov/legislato…