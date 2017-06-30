BRIEFS:  Happy Fourth; Swaimming with the current

Happy Fourth of July

Staff reports | We just liked this different red-white-and blue photo – and thought you would too. We wish you and your family a happy, healthy and safe Fourth of July holiday.

If you’re going to be on the coast on Tuesday, look skyward for the annual Salute from the Fourth. Hundreds of thousands of people will witness an air parade of F-16s and other military aircraft as they fly down the state’s coast.

This year’s flyover will start at 1 p.m. at Cherry Grove at the northern part of the coast and finish over the May River sandbar in Bluffton around 1:30 p.m. Organizers encourage parade witnesses to “salute” by wearing and waving red, white and blue on the beaches during the flyover. More: www.salutefromtheshore.org.

Swaim heads to The Weekly Standard

Staff reports | Barton Swaim, a speechwriter for former Gov. Mark Sanford who recently has served as communications director for the S.C. Policy Council, is moving on to a “dream job.”

Starting soon, he’ll serve as opinion editor of The Weekly Standard, a (ahem) weekly magazine edited by nationally-known politicos William Kristol and Fred Barnes. Perhaps what makes it a great fit is that Swaim will be able to continue to live in Columbia since opinion editing can be done anywhere.

Swaim has been a recent contributor at the magazine (click here to see recent articles) as well as the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and the Times Literary Supplement. From 2007 to 2010, he worked as communications officer and speechwriter for Sanford when he was governor.

In 2015, Swaim got national attention for publishing The Speechwriter: A Brief Education in Politics, a memoir of the time he spent working for Sanford. The book by Swaim, who has a Ph.D. in English, got pretty good reviews, with The New York Times proclaiming, “he has produced a marvelously entertaining book.”