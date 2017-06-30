FEEDBACK:  Letters on interviews, special elections, Democratic demonization and ageism

Would be great if politicians would answer questions
To the editor:
I was intrigued by the “7 Secrets for Dealing with the Press” article by Katherine Barrett and Richard Greene. I went to their website where I learned gained more insight to a number of issues.
What irritates me most when politicians are interviewed is their profound avoidance to respond to a direct question. When asked if they are for or against certain legislation, they answer with something like, “It’s an important issue that needs careful scrutiny” or some response of vague obfuscation.
Many times the only way to find out where my state or federal representative stands is to look up how they voted. I’d guess they have to query their contributors, party leaders, lobbyists and constituents before deciding where they stand.
Would be nice though if they could be forthcoming on where they personally stand on issues and give us a yes/no or for/against answer.
— George Graf, Palmyra, Va.
Not rocket science what happened with special elections
To the editor:
Excellent analysis! Trump picked Cabinet members from safe [GOP] districts to make sure their successor candidates would win! No rocket science here .
— Al Ray, Charleston, S.C.
Demonization of Democrats in Georgia hasn’t stopped
To the editor:
This radical demonization of Democrats started with Newt Gingrich and it has not stopped.
Think of the attacks on John Kerry’s record in Vietnam, Michael Dukakis and the Clintons
Here in Georgia, a past race for the U.S Senate involved the morphing of a picture of Osama Bin Laden over a Vietnam hero, U.S. Sen. Max Cleland. It didn’t’ matter that Cleland had lost both legs and an arm.
It would not matter if Pelosi was the villain, the right -wing media would just create another villain. If anybody should be wringing their hands, it should be Republicans over these results. Good article.
— George Wilson, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Some of column comment may smack of ageism, sexism
To the editor:
I agree with much of your analysis of the special elections in Georgia and South Carolina, and considerations for 2018.
But if Nancy Pelosi were to be replaced by someone younger, the Republican Party would just find another target. Elizabeth Warren, perhaps. And then they would weave a scary fiction about her that would become the next red meat for the base.
Encouraging an effective leader to step down because she is old could be considered ageism. The fact that we have a number of revered men in Congress who are not being targeted or asked to step down makes me wonder if there is also sexism afloat.
— Agnes Pomata, Wadmalaw Island, S.C.
