MYSTERY PHOTO:  Historic Spanish-style building

Here’s an interesting-looking South Carolina building constructed with a red tile roof that is generally found throughout Florida. What is the building and where is it? Send your best guess to: feedback@statehousereport.com and make sure to include your name and hometown. If possible, write “Mystery Photo” in the subject line.

Last week’s Mystery Photo of a big old tower was the remains of the brick bell tower of St. George’s Anglican church as the state’s Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site near Summerville.

Hats off to four South Carolina photo sleuths for correctly identifying the mystery: Bernie Mazyck of Summerville; Deb Adams of Cheraw; Al Ray of Charleston; and Arlene Traxler of Edgefield.

Super sleuth George Graf of Palmyra, Va., gave us some background on the Dorchester County landmark:

“According to teachingushistory.org, In 1717 local Anglicans petitioned the legislature to create a new Anglican parish in the area. St. George’s, Dorchester Parish was the result, and the site chosen for the new church was virtually in the center of Dorchester. From their church, staunch Anglicans would oppose the work of the “Dissenters,” the non-Anglicans. St. George’s Church was central to the lives of local Anglicans. Many of the most important rituals of their lives were conducted here under rituals prescribed by the Anglican Book of Common Prayer. Renovations to the church continued through the 1730s and by 1751, the bell tower had been added to the church, making it the tallest structure in Dorchester. A traveling minister described St George’s in 1765 as ‘a very handsome Brick Church, with a Steeple, 4 Bells, and an Organ.’”

Send us a mystery: If you have a photo that you believe will stump readers, send it along (but make sure to tell us what it is because it may stump us too!) Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com and mark it as a photo submission. Thanks.