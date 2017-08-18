BRACK:   Beasley is S.C.’s Jimmy Carter in fight against world hunger

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | David Beasley is having the time of his life.
The former South Carolina governor, who has spent almost two decades since being in office in mission work to help people around the world, now is executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme.
“The good news is we’re feeding 80 million people on any given day in 80 countries,” he said this week in an exclusive interview on the way to Central America. “The bad news is it’s getting worse out there – the famine, the droughts, the conflicts.”
Nominated to lead the world’s leading humanitarian organization for fighting hunger by another former governor, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the 60-year-old Beasley first was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1978 as a college senior. The Pee Dee native rose in the Democratic Party to become the House Speaker Pro Tem, only to switch to the Republican Party in 1991. Elected governor three years later, he pushed a conservative vision of solving social problems through wealth creation. While governor, companies made more than $16 billion in capital investments in the state as property and business taxes went down by more than $1 billion.
After losing a reelection bid, Beasley focused on international outreach work thanks to the security provided by his family’s banking business in the Pee Dee. In the past 10 years, he’s deepened relationships with leaders around the world and worked in more than 100 countries on projects to foster peace, reconciliation and economic progress.
Simply put, David Beasley is the Palmetto State’s version of Jimmy Carter – a leader who is making a larger difference on the world stage after years in public office.
“All of the darkness of the world can’t put out the smile on a face,” Beasley reflected. “This job brings humanity down to the core level. When you see a hungry person, you don’t see a Democrat or a Republican, a black or white. You see a brother or sister who is struggling to survive. That transcends politics. All you want to do is help them.”
The World Food Programme, based in Rome, is a massive operation with 20 ships, 70 aircraft and 5,000 trucks that move food at the direction of more than 15,000 staffers across the globe.
Beasley, who has been heading the agency since the spring, spends his time in the halls of governments asking for first-world countries to contribute more so the agency can buy more food. Part of his job is to get other countries to donate more. The United States picks up about 40 percent of the program’s $6 billion budget.
“We are facing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet since World War II. Without funding, there is very little we can do.”
But Beasley also spends a lot of time in conflict-ridden countries like Syria, Yemen and Somalia.
“To do the job right, I believe I must be on the ground talking to the people who are helping and our WFP staff doing the work,” he said. “The job does have its difficulties. When we lack funds, our teams have to decide who eats and who does not. Basically, to decide who lives and who dies. With all the wealth in the world today, why should we be in that position?”
Beasley admits it’s hard not to get down in the dumps when he sees crippling conditions around the globe. But he focuses on the good things being accomplished every day.
“There is no greater calling in life than to help people in need,” the former governor said. “That is what motivates me, what wakes me up every single day.
“To help people who are on the brink of death recover; to see a child go from literally barely breathing to smiling and playing; to watch a village celebrate when food falls from the sky – who could not love a job like that?
“Yes, one minute you are heartbroken and in tears, but the next, you are laughing with great joy.”
- If you want to help fight world hunger, you can donate at WFP.org. Or you can download a mobile phone app called ShareTheMeal.
Full electronic interview with Gov. David Beasley
Editor’s Note: While editor and publisher Andy Brack spoke with former Gov. David Beasley in a phone interview for about 30 minutes this week, he also asked five written questions to which the governor responded. We thought readers might be interested in a fuller discussion so we’ve provided the responses below:
Statehouse Report: Describe a normal day when you’re in another country. [Communications adviser] Gary [Karr] says you’re traveling 70 percent of the time. What is it that you actually do as executive director of WFP?
BEASLEY: Hmmm, not sure you should trust that guy. 🙂 That’s probably a fair guess, perhaps even on the low side.
We feed the world’s most vulnerable. That is our job. One day I may be in the most powerful affluent capital city in the world and the next, in a village, war-torn, famine-stricken with children dying in front of my very own eyes . In my first 130 days or so as executive director, I’ve traveled to major donor countries – the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Belgium – to make the case for funding because we are facing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet since WWII. Without funding there is very little we can do. The other part of my travel is to our major operations, which is why I have been to Syria and Lebanon, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia, along with visits to Kenya and Jordan, and then this week to El Salvador and Guatemala. To do the job right, I believe I must be on the ground talking to the people we are helping and our WFP staff doing the work. As you know, our headquarters are in Rome but only about 1,700 of 15,300 employees worldwide are there.
Broadly, the job is to set the strategic direction of WFP, to manage our teams and to help get the resources so they can do the job.
ShR: Are you having the time of your life in this job and, if so, explain that … why is it so great? You seem to be truly enjoying it.
BEASLEY: There is no greater calling in life than to help people in need. That is what motivates me, what wakes me up every single day. To help people who are on the brink of death recover; to see a child go from literally barely breathing to smiling and playing; to watch a village celebrate when food falls from the sky… who could not love a job like that? Yes, one minute you are heartbroken and in tears, but the next you are laughing with great joy.
I should give you some background on how this all came to be. When I first was contacted about this role late last year, I initially rejected the idea. I didn’t know much about WFP then, and I didn’t need or want a job or a title. But I remembered that even before I was contacted, Mary Wood had told me a couple of days earlier that I should think seriously about any role where I could make a difference. Keeping that smart advice in mind – Mary Wood’s advice is always smart – I started talking to some friends. One of my first calls was to Tony Hall, a former Democratic congressman from Ohio who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture during President George W. Bush’s administration. Tony told me, “You absolutely have to do this,” extolling what an effective and important organization WFP is. I also talked to friends in Congress, from both sides of the aisle, because I wanted to make sure that if I was going to be urging them to continue to help fund the agency, that I was not taking up an impossible task. It was heartening to learn that Republicans and Democrats wanted to work together on this issue. There’s so much partisan fighting up there in Washington, and I think members of Congress are looking for something they can do together that makes a difference.
Throughout WFP, we really have some terrific people, and many of them are risking their lives every day to help moms and dads and boys and girls have enough food to survive. It’s an honor and it’s humbling to be their leader, especially at this time in history. Right now, we have on our hand a tragic humanitarian crisis with 20 million people at risk of starvation in just four countries – Nigeria, South Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. And even beyond those crises, WFP has long-term funding needs that are probably never going to be completely solved by donations from major countries. So just as we had to think anew when I was governor, with a focus on economic development, education and continuing the transition away from a textile and agriculture economy into a manufacturing- and knowledge-based economy, WFP has to think anew as well. That process is underway now and it will be a major part of my work during my term as executive director.
ShR: There are more than 190 photos of you on the WFP website in various places. I see you smiling in a lot of photos, particularly when you encounter children all over the world in places where hunger is broad. Many people would find encountering hunger day after day to be depressing, yet you seem to be energized by this. How would you explain to a South Carolina crowd at a Sunday service how this is not a depressing job?
BEASLEY: That’s a lot of photos; maybe I need to direct the camera guys to start taking pictures of other people. Anyway, trust me, there are many days where the smiles are more rare. The job does have its difficulties – especially in the area of funding. When we lack funds, our teams have to decide who eats and who does not. Basically, to decide who lives and who dies. With all the wealth in the world today, why should we be in that position?
But as to what those photos show … it’s impossible not to smile when children come up to you and give you flowers, or are wearing a WFP hat and following you around. I’ve been involved in humanitarian work for the better part of two decades – all the way back to the Balkans conflict in the late 1990s — and it’s nearly always true that in any kind of refugee setting, the children are the ones who keep everyone’s spirits up. You can usually find a couple of them eager to learn a bit of English, or just to kick a ball around, laughing and smiling and just being kids. I’m grateful for those moments.
If I only focused on the difficulty the people we serve encounter and the strife they have to endure because of wars and man-made conflicts, I would get depressed. But that would do neither them nor me any good. So I focus on the importance of what WFP can do, how our great team can help them, and what great work WFP and our partners can do together. These are our brothers and sisters, and we are called to love them as ourselves. And the work WFP does is part of that love.
ShR: Who set the goal for there to be no hunger by 2030, how realistic is it and why?
BEASLEY: The zero hunger goal is one of 17 Sustainable Development Goals set in September 2015 by countries around the world under the U.N. auspices. You can find out more information about those goals here, Andy.
On whether zero hunger is realistic, I have been telling people for the past several months it isn’t. Why? Because of man-made conflicts. These conflicts are a leading cause of hunger around the world – 10 of the 13 areas where WFP devotes the most resources are conflict-laden. In the four countries or areas at the brink of famine, only Somalia’s crisis is not primarily caused by conflict. If conflicts like these continue, there’s just no way we end hunger. But if leaders in these countries can resolve their differences peacefully, and if world leaders can bring pressure on the external and internal forces causing the conflicts, then, yes, I do believe we can get to zero hunger. If the conflict ends, then WFP, and our sister UN groups, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), can work with domestic and international teams to move beyond crises toward more sustainable and long-term work.
ShR: Lots of Republicans are against foreign aid like the U.S. contribution to WFP and the UN. They and lots of Democrats want other countries to pick up more of the tab,. You explain that corralling hunger is a way to make America safer, which really sounds more pragmatic than political. Can you explain how spending money on food aid isn’t conservative or liberal — but humanitarian in a way that will strengthen the U.S.?
BEASLEY: Humanitarian assistance does serve the economic and national security interests of the United States, and that’s part of the reason the WFP’s work has strong bipartisan support in Congress. To help WFP is not to be liberal or conservative, but about the best vehicle to get the job done. I believe we are the first line of offense and defense against extremism and terrorism. And feeding people in their home country helps them stay there, and it keeps them from giving in to extremist forces who can at times use food as a weapon.
Our own studies back this up, especially on the issue of migration. For every one percent increase in hunger, we find a two percent increase in migration. If we feed people where they are in their home country, they’re more likely to stay, reducing the chance that they’ll be refugees to Europe or here. People don’t want to leave – we know that someone will move three times in their own country for safety or food reasons before they migrate out of their own country.
We can also provide help in a much more economic way, too. It costs us about 50 cents a day, for example, to feed someone in Syria. But if that Syrian migrates to Germany, the total humanitarian assistance costs the German taxpayers an average of 50 Euros a day.
When It comes to these crisis areas, I believe we are the first line of offense and defense against extremism and terrorism.
I want to add, though, that I agree that other countries should do more of their fair share. That’s why I’ve been pressing the case for funding not just here in the U.S., but also in Canada, Germany and the U.K. – all of whom have stepped up to the plate recently – and also with countries like France and Saudi Arabia, two examples of countries that I think could do more.
Something else you should know: WFP is not just in the business of emergency relief. We work with governments around the world to foster sustainable agricultural and economic development, and the work WFP has done over the decades has helped countries move from being beneficiaries of our help to donors – countries like China, South Korea and Mexico, among others.
